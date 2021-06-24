A massive multi-story building collapsed in Miami early Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said 80 units were dispatched to the collapse at 88 Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside around 2 a.m.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

Footage from the scene posted on social media showed the shocking extent of the collapse, with a large building reduced almost entirely to rubble.

Twitter user JC Grove posted a video taken by his brother, who he said was staying at a hotel next to the collapsed building and was evacuated. Watch that video above.

Other hotel guests captured the aftermath:

So a building next to my hotel collapsed in Miami Beach during the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/qLhlhRnP1X — Jamal Akakpo 🇬🇭 (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021

It is not clear whether anyone was inside the building at the time of its collapse.

According to the Miami Herald, the address for the collapse provided by police is of the “beachfront, 12-story Champlain Towers, with more than 100 condo units.”

