Jun 24th, 2021
 

A massive multi-story building collapsed in Miami early Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said 80 units were dispatched to the collapse at 88 Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside around 2 a.m.

Footage from the scene posted on social media showed the shocking extent of the collapse, with a large building reduced almost entirely to rubble.

It is not clear whether anyone was inside the building at the time of its collapse.

According to the Miami Herald, the address for the collapse provided by police is of the “beachfront, 12-story Champlain Towers, with more than 100 condo units.”

