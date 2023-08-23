BREAKING: Russian Mercenary Prigozhin Reportedly Killed After Plane Shot Down, Killing 10 Passengers

The Russian mercenary who led a failed mutiny against the Russian government in June was reportedly on a flight that crashed, killing ten people, on Wednesday.

Russian authorities said that a business jet with Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on the passenger list crashed.

Russia’s state-run TASS news agency announced that Prigozhin “was listed among the passengers on the plane that crashed in the Tver region.” The statement was attributed to the Federal Air Transport Agency, and Christopher Miller of the Financial Times obtained footage that he included with a comment that the plane “may have been shot down by Russian air defense.”

10 people killed in a private plane crash in the Tver region, reports Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, via Tass. The plane is reportedly linked to Wagner warlord and mutineer Yevgeny Prigozhin. Videos suggest it may have been shot down by Russian air defense. https://t.co/xw1E22wXUC — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) August 23, 2023

Another video from the crash site. pic.twitter.com/Nz3xd262jN — Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) August 23, 2023

Back in June, Prigozhin led the Wagner mercenary force in a revolt against Vladimir Putin and Russia’s military leaders. Prigozhin wound up calling off Wagner’s approach on Moscow with the claim that he wanted to avoid bloodshed, though because Putin has been repeatedly accused of ordering the assassination of his various foes, the subject of Prigozhin’s fate after his failed coup was a recurring source of public speculation.

