BREAKING: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87, from complications of pancreatic cancer.

The Supreme Court announced the death in a statement, saying Ginsburg died “surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C.”

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and served 27 years on the bench.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

