BREAKING: Trump Pardons George Papadopoulos, Convicted GOP Reps, Former Blackwater Guards

By Josh FeldmanDec 22nd, 2020, 7:24 pm

President Donald Trump has granted a new wave of pardons on Tuesday, including to some political allies.

The president has pardoned George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan, two key figures convicted in the Russia investigation.

Additionally, Trump has pardoned three former Republican members of Congress — Duncan Hunter, Chris Collins, and Steve Stockman — all of whom were convicted on various charges, including fraud and insider trading.

And the president also pardoned four Blackwater contractors convicted for the killing of Iraqi civilians in 2007.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

