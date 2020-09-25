A new report says that Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

According to CNN, citing multiple senior Republican sources with knowledge of the process, the president has landed on Barrett as his nominee to replace the late Justice Ginsburg. Barrett currently serves as a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, a position to which she was appointed by Trump in 2017.

Barrett has been the heavy favorite throughout the process among Washington insiders. In an interview earlier this week, ABC News White House correspondent Jon Karl told Mediaite Editor in Chief Aidan McLaughlin that the pick had been “all but determined” to be Barrett.

CNN quoted a former senior administration official who also said that the Coney Barrett pick has long been a certainty.

“She was the plan all along,” the official told CNN. “She’s the most distinguished and qualified by traditional measures. She has the strongest support among the legal conservatives who have dedicated their lives to the court. She will contribute most to the court’s jurisprudence in the years and decades to come.”

Trump is scheduled to make his announcement at the White House on Saturday afternoon.

