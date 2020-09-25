Trump Housing Sec Ben Carson’s Leaked Notes Say That He is ‘Not Happy’ With White House Hiring Manager

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s notes were visible during an event today, and stated that he is unhappy with the White House Office of Presidential Personnel (PPO), which is responsible for appointing political hires throughout the government.

Carson’s notes were accidentally on display as he spoke at an event in Atlanta on Friday, where President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech about his plans for Black Americans.

ABC News reporter Katherine Faulder took to Twitter to share the leaked notes, which claim he is “not happy” with how the PPO is handling his agency.

!! HUD Secretary Ben Carson’s notes were visible briefly during his remarks at President Trump’s event and they included talking points about how he’s not happy with the White House personnel office. “I am not happy with the way PPO is handing my agency.” Took these photos —> pic.twitter.com/uPGSgCH1n4 — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) September 25, 2020

“I am very loyal to you and after you win I hope to stay in your administration,” the notes said. “I am not happy with the way PPO is handling my agency.”

“I like John and respect what he is doing, however I am sensing a severe [illegible] of trust,” Carson’s notes said. Carson did not read any of the written statements while at the podium. Carson is presumably referring to John McEntee, who is the director of the PPO.

