ABC News’ Jonathan Karl Lays Out Election Scenario That Would Put ‘Enormous Pressure’ on GOP to Not Replace RBG

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl laid out a scenario that would put “enormous pressure” on Republicans to not confirm a nominee to replace former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In this week’s episode of The Interview, Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin asked Karl what should be expected in the next few months regarding the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ginsburg, noting the ongoing battle between the two parties.

Karl noted that although the timing is “incredibly compressed,” Republican senators could successfully vote on Trump’s nominee, which he said is “all but determined” to be Judge Amy Coney Barrett, before November 3.

Although Republicans are pushing to vote on a nominee before the November election, Karl explained a potential roadblock if that process was delayed until after the election.

“So just imagine with me for a moment, if Donald Trump loses the presidential election in a way that is decisive enough that we actually know we’re not in a protracted recount, and the Republicans lose control of the Senate, does a lame duck Senate with a Republican majority headed out the door, really go forward confirming a lame duck president who is heading out the door’s choice for the Supreme Court?” Karl asked.

“I think that the public pressure will be enormous. Far beyond the pressure pointing out the hypocrisy of Merrick Garland and what happened there.”

Karl was referring to Republican senators who opposed President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Antonin Scalia— the same senators who are now pushing for Trump’s nominee to have a vote.

“This would be the Republican’s defying the will of the American people as just expressed in an election where this was a top issue,” Karl added. “Do they really go forward with that as Joe Biden is preparing his transition? They might, but I think the calculus does become different in a lame duck.”

McLaughlin questioned if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would care about such public pressure.

“It’s not even just a matter of what is right and public pressure, it’s also what is best for the Republican party,” Karl responded, noting that if Republicans lose the Senate, they will fixate on trying to win it back in 2022.

“There are political calculations that just become a little bit different in a lame duck. It becomes less predictable. And that is probably one reason why, maybe the reason why, you’re going to see, I believe, a real all out push to try and get this done before November 3rd.”

Given that push, Karl said it’s possible the vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee could land at the same time as the presidential election.

