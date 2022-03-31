Oscars Producer Says Police Wanted to Arrest Will Smith for ‘Battery’ – But Chris Rock Talked Them Out of It

One of the producers for this year’s Academy Awards told ABC News in an upcoming interview police wanted to arrest Will Smith, but Chris Rock talked them out of it.

Smith slapped Rock on stage after the latter told a bald joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. He immediately retuned to his seat and shouted at Rock.

Smith apologized on Instagram for hitting the comedian. Rock has yet to officially share his side of the story, although he did briefly address the incident during a comedy set in Boston on Wednesday.

Will Packer, one of the producers for Sunday’s awards show, told ABC’s T.J. Holmes LAPD officers wanted to arrest Smith immediately after the show.

World News Tonight shared a snippet of the interview on Thursday evening, in which Packer shared exclusive details of the slap aftermath.

“[Police] were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment. They said, ‘We will go get [Smith], we are prepared,’” Packer recounted. “‘We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him.’”

Packer said police laid out numerous options for Rock, who was viewed as a victim by officers.

“Chris was — he was being very dismissive of those options,” Packer added. “He was like, ‘I’m fine. No, no, no. I’m fine.’ And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’”

The producer concluded Rock was asked by police, “Would you like us to take any action?” and that the comedian said, “No.”

There are currently conflicting reports about whether Smith was asked to leave the show Sunday. Smith slapped Rock before Smith accepted the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard.

Packer’s interview with Holmes will air in its entirety on Good Morning America Friday at 7 a.m. ET.

