BRUTAL: Hillary Clinton Mimics Trump Taking Orders on ‘Secret Phone Call with Vladimir’

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential popular vote winner Hillary Clinton did a brutal impression of President Donald Trump taking orders from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on a “secret phone call.”

During an extended interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin for The New York Times’ “DealBook” series, Secretary Clinton explained, at length, how a responsible president and diplomatic team would have handled counseling Ukraine on rooting out corruption, then contrasted that with Trump’s handling of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He (Trump) could care less about a corruption Ukraine,” Clinton said, scornfully. “What he wants is dirt on Joe Biden, whether it’s real or not, in fact from everything we know, it’s not so, give me something that I can use.”

Clinton then described a recent The Late, Late Show interview in which she said Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani had been possessed by aliens or demons and then continued “So Rudy’s over there cutting deals, trying to get these guys Parnas and Fruman in on energy company boards, I mean the whole thing is so ridiculous.”

“That then they would be trying to number one, not only put something on Joe Biden — which from everything we know is absolutely untrue — but try to prove that it wasn’t Russian interference 2016 election, it was little Ukraine.”

“You know, I do live rent-free in Donald Trump’s head, I’m aware of that, but even for that, it’s hard to imagine how they can be sitting around at, you know, the golf club or whatever saying yeah we’ve got to prove that Ukraine interfered, you know, ‘Vladimir just told me in my last secret phone call with him, get Ukraine responsible for that!'” Clinton said.

“I mean we are living, you had [Netflix CEO Reed Hastings] on earlier, we are living in a great Netflix special, and I just want the series to end and we’re all okay when it does, that’s what I’m looking for,” she concluded, to laughter from Sorlin and the audience.

Watch the clip above, via The New York Times.

