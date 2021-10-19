California Sen. Alex Padilla (D) called on Tuesday for senators to end the traditional filibuster.

“I think that’s a question for my colleagues across the aisle, starting with the ringleader, Mitch McConnell. I’ve got to tell you, Jose,

“It’s been pretty offensive throughout the year to hear Republicans say, ‘Well, we should modernize elections, but it has to be done on a bipartisan basis’ — and they use that to obstruct any of these proven reforms in Congress while they stand by and watch,” Padilla said in a Tuesday morning interview with MSNBC’s Jose Diaz-Balart.

He said Republicans were “suppressing the vote” and added, “It’s hypocrisy at its worst, and that’s what will drive an independent, right — Angus King from Maine is a registered independent — to say that the filibuster, depending on the majority and minority, you may have a different view, but our democracy is so important, yes, it’s time to get around these old rules of the Senate for the sake of protecting our democracy.”

Democrats hold 48 seats in the Senate this year but hold a majority thanks to two independents who caucus with their party, Maine Sen. Angus King and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Their legislative ambitions have been frustrated by the chamber’s 50 Republicans since President Joe Biden took office, most recently on the Freedom to Vote Act, which is scheduled for a vote on Wednesday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has called it a “partisan power grab” and committed to block it unless Democrats can come up with the 60 votes required to end a filibuster.



