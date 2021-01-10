Members of Congress may have been exposed to the coronavirus as they were sheltering in place during the storming of the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.

Dr. Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician for Congress, sent out an email to members of Congress on Sunday informing them of potential exposure.

“On Wednesday January 6, many members of the House community were in protective isolation in room located in a large committee hearing space. The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others. During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection,” it reads.

🚨NEW — the attending physician has sent out an email saying that people in the safe room during the riots may have been exposed to the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/iqxYHG32ye — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 10, 2021

The email advises all members to continue following mitigation measures and to get tested.

A video obtained by Punchbowl News last week showed some Republican lawmakers refusing masks when offered as members were in a crowded room during the lockdown.

