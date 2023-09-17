Caught on Camera: Armed Protester Outside Biden Residence in Delaware as President’s Motorcade ‘Passed Right By’

By Caleb Howe
Sep 17th, 2023, 8:05 pm
 

An protester carrying a sign calling the Biden family “criminals” and who “appeared to have a gun in his holster” was captured on camera outside President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware residence on Sunday in news shared first in pool reports.

Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher reported the news on X (formerly Twitter) about the protester, who the pool noted the President’s “motorcade passed right by” on Sunday.

According to the pool reports:

A solo protester – wearing a neon yellow and orange safety vest, khaki cargo shorts, tan boots and socks – was spotted walking down the road toward the Biden home.

He appeared to have a gun in his holster.

One side of his sign read: “Bidens are criminals, 20 shell companies?! Where’s the laptop? 10% for the big guy.”

The other side: “Joe has aliases?! Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware, JRN Ware.”

Pool spotted a Secret Service vehicle following him down the road.

“The individual expressing his constitutional rights had no impact on any of the Secret Service’s protectees’ movements,” said Secret Service spokesperson Special Agent Steve Kopek in a statement.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

