CAUGHT ON TAPE: Trump Campaign Plots To ‘Fan Flames’ of Big Lie in Leaked Strategy Session — TWO DAYS After Election

A Trump campaign official was caught on tape telling staff that President Donald Trump’s “comms” team would continue to “fan flames” of election denial — just two days after Election Day 2020.

President Joe Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party, but the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Trump has persisted — and was the spark that incited the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

According to a leaked recording of a November 5 campaign strategy session in Wisconsin that was obtained by Scott Bauer of the Associated Press, the effort to push that false claim was well underway immediately following the election.

In the first of the two clips Bauer shared, Trump Wisconsin campaign chief Andrew Iverson tells staff that “comms” is going to push the stolen election claim and in a potential admission of bad faith, says to be ready to “pull stunts”:

Here’s the deal: Comms is going to continue to fan the flame and get the word out about Democrats trying to steal this election. We’ll do whatever they need. Just be on standby if there’s any stunts we need to pull.

The second clip features Iverson boasting about the campaign but admitting defeat in the state:

At the end of the day, this operation received more votes than any other Republican in Wisconsin history. Say what you want, our operation turned out Republican or DJT supporters. Democrats have got 20,000 more than us, out of Dane County and other shenanigans in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Dane. There’s a lot that people can learn from this campaign.

Bauer notes:

The meeting showcases another juxtaposition of what Republican officials knew about the election results and what Trump and his closest allies were saying publicly as they pushed the lie of a stolen election. Trump was told by his own attorney general there was no sign of widespread fraud, and many within his own administration told the former president there was no substance to various claims of fraud or manipulation — advice Trump repeatedly ignored.

Listen above via AP.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com