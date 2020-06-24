CBS News White House reporters tonight came to the defense of colleague strong>Weijia Jiang after a personal jab from Kellyanne Conway at her courage.

A few months ago, after Jiang publicly said someone at the White House said “kung flu” to her face, Conway reacted by repeatedly asking her to name that person, adding that of course such language would be “highly offensive.”

After President Donald Trump publicly used the phrase more than once in the past week, Conway defended the president and made a point of scolding Jiang repeatedly for not saying at the time who said it to her.

“You should have come forward a hundred days ago when you had the chance. You lost your opportunity, you lacked the courage to tell everybody who said that to you,” Conway actually said.

The insult did not go unnoticed by some CBS News colleagues.

“My colleague @weijiahas never lacked courage. She works so hard, slept under her desk while pregnant between double shifts, inexplicably figured out how to nurse while traveling around the world & pursues truth from government while enduring racist abuse from multiple directions,” Paula Reid tweeted.

Fin Gomez tweeted, “[email protected] does not lack courage. She is a super hero.”

