Chris Christie Lauds Kemp Win, Praises Georgia GOP For Not Being ‘Willing Participants in the DJT Vendetta Tour’

Former New Jersey governor and one-time close ally of Donald Trump, Chris Christie, congratulated Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) for handily defeating his Trump-endorsed primary opponent on Tuesday night.

Kemp crushed former Sen. David Perdue by over 50 points in the GOP primary for governor, in what pundits dubbed a major rebuke of Donald Trump and the former president’s allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Christie, who has become a critic of Trump and is touted as a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender, praised his “friend” Kemp and took a swipe at Trump on Twitter for trying to unseat Republicans who defended election integrity in Georgia. Christie wrote:

Enormous win tonight for @BrianKempGA. I am so proud of and happy for my friend—and just as importantly for the Georgia GOP and the people of Georgia. They were not going to kick out a great Governor or be willing participants in the DJT Vendetta Tour.

Enormous win tonight for @BrianKempGA. I am so proud of and happy for my friend—and just as importantly for the Georgia GOP and the people of Georgia. They were not going to kick out a great Governor or be willing participants in the DJT Vendetta Tour. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) May 25, 2022

Christie campaigned for Kemp during the race, which prompted a jab from Trump.

“Today, the worst ‘election integrity’ Governor in the country, Brian Kemp, loaded the great state of Georgia up with RINOs. That’s right, he had them all. Chris Christie, Doug Ducey from Arizona, and Pete Ricketts from Nebraska,” wrote Trump in mid-May.

“That tells you all you need to know about what you are getting in Georgia—just a continuation of bad elections and a real RINO if you vote for Brian Kemp,” Trump concluded.

Christie, who has been sharpening his jabs at Trump, hit back and called the former president a loser:

Insightful commentary about three Republican Governors who were overwhelmingly re-elected by their people from a former President who lost to Joe Biden. Maybe the “R” in RINO really stands for re-elected. Proud to stand with @DougDucey @GovRicketts supporting @BrianKempGA

Insightful commentary about three Republican Governors who were overwhelmingly re-elected by their people from a former President who lost to Joe Biden. Maybe the “R” in RINO really stands for re-elected. Proud to stand with @DougDucey @GovRicketts supporting @BrianKempGA — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) May 11, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com