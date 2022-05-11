Chris Christie Slaps Back at Trump for Losing to Biden: ‘Maybe the R in RINO Really Stands for Re-Elected’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) tore into his onetime friend and political ally Donald Trump on Wednesday after Trump attacked him for campaigning for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Trump, who has endorsed Kemp’s primary opponent former Senator David Perdue (R-GA) in the primary, released a statement earlier Wednesday slamming Christie and two sitting GOP governors.

Trump wrote:

Today, the worst “election integrity” Governor in the country, Brian Kemp, loaded the great state of Georgia up with RINOs. That’s right, he had them all. Chris Christie, Doug Ducey from Arizona, and Pete Ricketts from Nebraska. That tells you all you need to know about what you are getting in Georgia—just a continuation of bad elections and a real RINO if you vote for Brian Kemp.

Ricketts is fresh off of upstaging Trump as the candidate he endorsed to replace him to be the next governor of Nebraska triumphed over Trump’s candidate on Tuesday night in the GOP primary there.

All three of the two-term governors Trump attacked, Christie, Ricketts, and Ducey, have raised the ire of Trump for not supporting his debunked allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Christi hit back at Trump and jabbed the former president for losing to Joe Biden:

Insightful commentary about three Republican Governors who were overwhelmingly re-elected by their people from a former President who lost to Joe Biden. Maybe the “R” in RINO really stands for re-elected. Proud to stand with @DougDucey @GovRicketts supporting @BrianKempGA

The May 24th Georgia primary is set to be another defeat for Trump as Kemp is far outpolling Perdue in their race.

