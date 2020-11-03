Chris Christie: Trump Campaign Expects to Win Ohio By Almost 2 Points

President Donald Trump was on track to win Ohio as of Tuesday evening, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, an adviser to the president.

“[I] just heard from Republican leadership in Ohio that Trump has now pulled ahead in Ohio, and that they believe Trump will win [by] between 1.5 and 2 points,” Christie said just before 10 p.m. Tuesday during a panel discussion moderated by ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Initial election results out of Ohio showed Trump trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by a significant margin, but as of 10:30 Tuesday evening, Ohio’s secretary of state found Trump leading with 52.4 percent of the vote to 46.2 percent for Biden, with 82 percent of precincts reporting.

Since 1896, Ohio has failed to vote the winning presidential candidate only twice, voting for Republican Thomas Dewey in 1944 and for Republican Richard Nixon in 1960. The state has voted for the winning presidential candidate in every election since that year.

