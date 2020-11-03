Republican Tommy Tuberville has defeated incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race.

Jones narrowly won in Alabama in 2017 running against Roy Moore, but he has lost his bid for reelection against the former Auburn coach.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina Lindsey Graham beat Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in a race that received a lot of national attention in the past few months.

Graham made a number of appearances on Fox News in the past few weeks making fundraising pitches and saying he was being out-raised a lot by Democrats, but he pulled out a win in the end.

President Donald Trump is the projected winner of both states.

