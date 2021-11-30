CNN’s Chris Cuomo weighed in on the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against his brother on Tuesday, asserting that he was forced to resign as New York’s governor, in part, because “the media never really liked him.”

“The game has rules,” Cuomo said in a segment of program on SiriusXM program, responding to a caller who opined on the matter. “And one of the general principles is you can fight against the other party, and you can fight against the media, but only if you have your party. Andrew had his party enforcing a rule against him that if you have accusations, you have problems, and you don’t really get to really vet the accusations, and you don’t get to go against your accusers.”

Cuomo’s elder brother, Andrew Cuomo was forced to vacate his position as governor in August after facing a slew of accusations that he harassed staffers in his office. He was charged with a misdemeanor in October on an allegation that he groped one of those staffers, and is scheduled to appear in court over the matter in January. The events demarcated a change of fortune for the former governor, whose press conferences at the dawn of the Covid-19 pandemic received ample coverage from cable networks — including CNN — and led to a number of fawning interviews from members of the press, including CNN’s Cuomo.

However, the junior Cuomo argued that his brother’s resignation was necessitated, in part, because “he had the Republicans hating him,” and because “the media never really liked him.”

“So that is too much,” Cuomo said. “And that is why he had to resign. I did not want him to resign in the beginning, because I believed him. … But eventually, when there wasn’t going to be due process, and his party was against him, and obviously the Republicans weren’t going to help him, then he had no choice because he couldn’t do the work of the state anymore.”

The younger Cuomo has been forced to fend off detractors of his own who have questioned his decision to provide political advice to his brother amid the scandal. Those critics were fueled on Tuesday by a new revelation that he sought to use his connections in the media to gather information on unreleased reporting related to his brother’s conduct.

