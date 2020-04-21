CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said on Monday that he had finally “emerged” from his basement after battling coronavirus, little more than a week after engaging in a verbal battle outside his home with a man he described as a “jackass loser fat-tire biker.”

“Here it is. The official reentry from the basement, cleared by CDC,” Cuomo told his viewers, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “A little sweaty, just worked out. It happens.”

Cuomo then greeted his family. “My wife, she was cleared by the CDC. She doesn’t have [a] fever, she doesn’t have the symptoms anymore, more than seven days from her quarantine. We’re still a little scared, so I’ll just give you one of these,” he said, flapping his fingers as his wife and children gazed at him. “Just give you one of these, just give you one of these.” He subsequently cut to an interview with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, where he noted, “What you may have noticed there, Sanjay, very quiet welcome to me when I walked up the stairs.”

Cuomo has been recovering in his home since contracting the coronavirus in March, but earlier this month said he was confronted by a bicyclist outside his house in the Hamptons, where the anchor was socializing with his family and another woman. “Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules,” the cyclist reportedly told him, referring to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Twitter users were quick to remind Cuomo that it wasn’t the first time he had left his basement since contracting the virus.

The extent to which CNN has adopted reality TV values here is pretty remarkable. Including eliding the controversy over Cuomo’s travel. https://t.co/AOS1spHYSR — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 21, 2020

Fake News. You emerged last week and went to the Hamptons, then threatened a senior citizen when he asked you why you violated NYs non-essential travel policy (and broke quarantine) — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 21, 2020

Is this a joke? Yes, this is from Stelter’s newsletter. Chris Cuomo was in East Hampton 8 days ago. This is bananas. pic.twitter.com/91zbpG7fzz — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

What sort of gaslighting is this? Chris Cuomo didn’t just emerge from a basement quarantine – I mean, the guy got in a well-publicized fight with a biker outside of his second home in the Hamptons on Easter. This is … pretty shameless stuff by CNN.https://t.co/nZBfq9w0w4 https://t.co/VoBwS0heHI — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 21, 2020

It’s an established fact that Chris Cuomo was out of his basement and not in quarantine at his East Hampton home before Easterhttps://t.co/RTgR9QtRPv This video is theater … and not an🍎 https://t.co/rBPNEvJzd7 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 21, 2020

If Cuomo was seen out and about while supposedly quarantined for COVID-19, is this video an apple or banana? https://t.co/JeJ4gWWU2b — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 21, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]