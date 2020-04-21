comScore

Chris Cuomo Claims He’s Finally Left His Basement, Apparently Forgets Battle With Bicyclist

By Rudy TakalaApr 21st, 2020, 11:03 am
Want to avoid video ads? Subscribe to Mediaite+

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said on Monday that he had finally “emerged” from his basement after battling coronavirus, little more than a week after engaging in a verbal battle outside his home with a man he described as a “jackass loser fat-tire biker.”

“Here it is. The official reentry from the basement, cleared by CDC,” Cuomo told his viewers, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “A little sweaty, just worked out. It happens.”

Cuomo then greeted his family. “My wife, she was cleared by the CDC. She doesn’t have [a] fever, she doesn’t have the symptoms anymore, more than seven days from her quarantine. We’re still a little scared, so I’ll just give you one of these,” he said, flapping his fingers as his wife and children gazed at him. “Just give you one of these, just give you one of these.” He subsequently cut to an interview with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, where he noted, “What you may have noticed there, Sanjay, very quiet welcome to me when I walked up the stairs.”

Cuomo has been recovering in his home since contracting the coronavirus in March, but earlier this month said he was confronted by a bicyclist outside his house in the Hamptons, where the anchor was socializing with his family and another woman. “Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules,” the cyclist reportedly told him, referring to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Twitter users were quick to remind Cuomo that it wasn’t the first time he had left his basement since contracting the virus.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: