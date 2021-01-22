Chris Cuomo conducted a poignant, heartbreaking interview with 18-year-old Jackson Reffitt, who turned in his own father to law enforcement, after he participated in the Capitol insurrection and threatened his family with “traitors get shot.”

Speaking with the teenager about why he went to the authorities, Cuomo walked though the escalating isolation and ominous warning signs displayed by the father, Guy Reffitt, leading up to his arrest for unlawful entry at the U.S. Capitol.

“I know you love your family. And I know this is hard,” Cuomo said to the teen. “So help people understand why did you feel you had to let authorities know about what was being done to your father and what was happening if his own head?”

“I don’t really know how to explain it,” Reffitt replied. “It was just, it just felt like the right thing regardless of my emotions and how I felt and how much I loved my family and my dad. I was worried. I didn’t think he would actually do anything bad. But him saying anything even remotely threatening to me and my sister and my family and government officials, it was just too much.”

Reffitt went to explain that his father had grown increasingly withdrawn over the past four years, being pulled into Internet conspiracies and militia groups, talking about the end times and the imminent collapse of the country.

“Would he talk to you about it?” Cuomo asked.

“No,” Reffitt said. “I actually never even knew he was going to D.C. until the day he left. I am sure it was because of my political views, but I’m not sure.”

“When you would talk on your mom with this, or any other family, could any of them explain it? Did they see it the same way you did?”

“No. I’m kind of on my own in my family right now with my own views about my dad,” Reffitt explained. “And I do love him. And I do care for him.”

When Cuomo asked what drove Reffitt’s father to extremism, the teen identified the former president — without naming him.

“Obviously the man in charge at the time, I feel like, just really manipulated him into thinking what he is thinking now,” Reffitt said, alluding to Trump. “I’m obviously not sure about that, but I can’t know for sure. That’s the only thing I can blame this — the politics he follows and idolizes.”

“Do you think your dad loves you?” Cuomo asked, moments later.

“I do think what he was doing he thought was right, but in the end what he was doing was not right, for himself or his family or the country even,” Reffitt said. “And I hope he realizes that soon enough. And if i could say to him right now, I would want to say I’m sorry what I’ve done, but I did think it was right as well.”

“Would you do it again?”

After a long pause, the teen said quietly: “Yeah. I’d definitely do it again.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

