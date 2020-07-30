CNN’s Chris Cuomo trained his fire on President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling him out for holding an in-person campaign rally last month attended by a maskless Herman Cain, who just died of Covid-19.

The 74-year-old Cain passed away on Thursday after an extended battle against the virus. He had been entered the hospital on July 1 after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Ten days earlier, Cain had appeared at the June 20 Trump campaign rally in Tulsa, after which he posted photos of himself not social distancing or wearing a mask. Though it has not been confirmed when or where Cain was infected, many online critics of the president blamed him for possibly being the root cause of Cain’s diagnosis. However Fox News reporter John Roberts pointed out that Cain could not have shown any symptoms of the virus when entering the rally, since attendees who would be close to the president were tested for coronavirus.

The CNN host picked up these threads in his opening monologue, a damning indictment of Trump’s poor judgment and failed leadership.

“Why does Trump think he can do whatever he wants? Because he is a splendid marriage of ignorance and arrogance. It’s all about the me, and zero about the we,” Cuomo began. “The virus is, rapidly, swallowing us. All colors, all stripes, all creeds. It just took a former presidential candidate, Herman Cain. Yes, he supported the president. The president says he was a good friend of his. We wish his family well, and we wish that he rest in peace.”

Sufficiently warmed up, Cuomo then bored deeper into Trump.

“And I wish that this president have no peace, until he thinks about what he’s exposing people to,” Cuomo railed. “He didn’t even mention that Mr. Cain was at his rally among the maskless masses, right before he was diagnosed. Now maybe he didn’t get it there. Sure as hell didn’t help.”

“How many lives do we have to lose?” Cuomo demanded. “How many have to be sick? How many have to have their lives changed? How many businesses have to close? How many kids have to go underserved and fall behind? How much more inequality and inequity must there be for something that is within our control? When will you say enough? When will you demand action? This is not about our democracy being in doubt. This is about the strength of our leadership, absolutely, being in doubt.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

