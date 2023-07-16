Chris Wallace Straight-Up Asks RNC Chair Is She Cool With ‘Nominating A Convicted Felon’ In Trump

CNN anchor Chris Wallace bluntly asked RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel if she’s comfortable with “the Republican Party nominating a convicted felon?”

On this week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed McDaniel, as well as Hollywood superstar Goldie Hawn.

In one of many memorable exchanges, Wallace asked McDaniel if she has a problem with the GOP “nominating somebody who’s under federal indictment” (she expressed openness to that) and then asked the natural follow-up for a race in which ex-President Donald Trump is the frontrunner — “Do you have any problem with the Republican Party nominating a convicted felon?”:

CHRIS WALLACE: Let me ask you a question. Do you have any problem with the Republican Party nominating somebody who’s under federal indictment? RONNA MCDANIEL: I think the presumption of innocence stands. And I think there’s a lot of Republicans who are very troubled. At the end of the day, Chris, though, it’s not up to me. It’s up to the voters. They’re going to make their decision. They’re going to hear this and they’re going to decide if this is an issue for them come November or come the primary process. I’m not seeing this in the polling right now creating an issue. CHRIS WALLACE: Do you have any problem with the Republican Party nominating a convicted felon? RONNA MCDANIEL: That’s hypothetical. We’re not even close to that. So I don’t think we’re even there… CHRIS WALLACE: Well, I understand that. RONNA MCDANIEL: I get the, I understand this trap of, well, what if this happens? I think a lot of people are very concerned. Republicans especially, I hear this every day. Why is there one side of justice for Hillary Clinton, a different one from Donald Trump, different for Hunter Biden?

Watch above via Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

