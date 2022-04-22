‘Christ, They’re Going After Mickey Mouse!’ Biden Roasts Republicans at Fundraiser

President Joe Biden mocked Republicans at a DNC fundraiser, drawing laughs from the crowd by exclaiming “Christ, they’re going after Mickey Mouse!”

After delivering a speech on infrastructure Thursday in Oregon, President Biden spoke at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Portland Yacht Club. He wound up the remarks by roasting the GOP for succumbing to “the far right” of the party.

Biden gave, as an example, the Florida legislature’s recent revocation of Disney’s special status in retaliation for the company’s opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. From the official White House transcript:

There’s virtually no Republican support. My — as my colleagues can tell you — and, by the way, I’ve been a guy who’s not been one of these guys suggesting Democrats are always bad. I mean that sincerely. And I had a reputation — I think my colleagues would tell you — in the Senate of putting these things together, Democrats and Republicans. But what’s happened is that there are a number of Republicans who know better, but they’re afraid. I know — I won’t ask for names, but I’m sure my colleagues can tell you from the Senate at least six United States senators have come to me and said, “I know — I know I should vote for this, Joe. But if I do, they’ll primary me and I’ll be out.” It’s not very courageous, but this — the Far Right has taken over that party. And it’s not even conservative in a traditional sense of conservative. It’s mean. It’s ugly. It’s the way — look what’s happening down in Florida. (Inaudible), they’re going after Mickey Mouse. (Laughter.) (Inaudible.) I mean, seriously, think about it. As my friend used to say (inaudible), “Who woulda thunk it?” (Laughter.)

According to sources present at the remarks, the quote marked “inaudible” was “Christ, they’re going after Mickey Mouse.”

The mouse in question is featured prominently in Disney logo designs and other products and content, and is widely seen as a symbol for the company.

