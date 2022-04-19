Ted Cruz Suggests Disney on Verge of Mickey and Pluto Sex Scenes: ‘Shift to Cinemax If You Want That’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested during a live recording of his podcast that Disney could be on the brink of having characters Mickey and Pluto “going at it” sexually.

Speaking on stage at a Young America’s Foundation event at Yale University on April 12, the Texas senator suggested leftists are trying to get Disney to feature such sexually explicit content.

Disney has come under fire after the company publicly opposed a new Florida law banning teachers from discussing sexuality to children in kindergarten to third grade.

“I think there are people now who are misguided, trying to drive, you know, Disney, stepping in saying, you know, “In every episode now, they’re gonna have, you know, you know, Mickey and Pluto going at it,” said Cruz.

“Like, really?! he exclaimed a the bizarre thought he had just made up. “But it’s just like, come on, guys! These are kids and you know, you could always shift to Cinemax if you want that. Like, like, what do you have–It used to be, like look. I’m a dad. It used to be you’d be able to put your kids in front of the Disney Channel, and all right. Something innocuous will happen.”

It was not the only odd comment made at the event.

At one point an attendee asked Cruz, “Assuming it would end global hunger, would you fellate another man?”

Cruz evaded the question and later said, “I am curious with that young fellow. If it would solve world hunger, would you vote for Donald Trump?”

Watch above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

h/t: The Recount

