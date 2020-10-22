Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tore into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for trying to push the Supreme Court confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett through just before the election, accusing him of having “defiled” the Senate.

After being asked by MSNBC’s Ari Melber why the Democrats have decided to boycott Barrett’s nomination, Schumer declared: “The process is the most rushed, most partisan, least fair process on the Supreme Court nomination in the history of America.”

“They are rushing this nominee through,” he claimed, adding, “This nominee’s views are so far to the right that even Republican mainstream wouldn’t vote for these kinds of positions, like get rid of ACA — well, some of them would — and the process is so unfair… We don’t want to participate in such an illicit process.”

“The rules of the Judiciary Committee are that you need two Democrats to send somebody… to send a nomination to the floor. Two of the minority party. We weren’t going to participate in that,” Schumer continued. “And if they obeyed the rules, things would have stopped. But of course, they just steamrolled over them as if the rules didn’t exist, and this is so typical of [Senate Judiciary Chair] Lindsey Graham and of Mitch McConnell.”

Schumer went on to claim that McConnell “has defiled the Senate like no person in this century,” arguing, “He has made it into a nasty, hypocritical body.”

“The hypocrisy of McConnell will go down in history,” Schumer concluded. “Calling for Merrick Garland not to be appointed eight months before the election so we should wait, and then eight days before the election he’s willing to put a nomination forward. It’s total rank hypocrisy.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

