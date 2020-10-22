Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg slapped down vague Fox News questions on the latest allegations about Hunter Biden’s involvement in China, pointing to the latest revelation that President Donald Trump has had a secret bank account in that country since 2013.

Speaking with Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on the network’s pre-debate coverage, Buttigieg was asked about the swirling claims around alleged emails and text messages from a suspiciously-sourced Hunter Biden laptop.

“You have the FBI and DNI saying it wasn’t disinformation — is it concerning at all and is there an answer about the authenticity of these emails that Joe Biden will offer today?” Baier asked.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Bret: Your former military intelligence officer, the original response from Biden surrogates is that this is Russian disinformation and now you have someone on the record who was on that email chain, you have the FBI and dni saying it wa disinformation — is it concerning at all and is there an answer about the authenticity of these emails that Joe Biden will offer today?

“We don’t know, as far as I can tell, even Fox News hasn’t confirmed the authenticity of a lot of this stuff being thrown around there,” Buttigieg calmly pointed out. “I think what this really comes down to is desperation.”

Buttigieg then pointed out that a Republican-led Senate investigation already looked at many of the charges being leveled against Joe Biden and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

“And yet 12 days out, they are trying to whip something else up,” Buttigieg said, before unleashing a long and smoothie-deliveted rebuttal. “That kind of desperation shows you just how rough things have gotten because of the president’s inability to state any plan for what he is going to do as leader of this country for four more years and it’s unfortunate that he’s really taken down the honor of the people he surrounds himself with. I remember when Rudy Giuliani was widely respected on both sides of the aisle, he is now been reduced to digital dumpster diving in order to get America looking at and talking about literally anything else than the president’s failed record on dealing with the pandemic, the economic consequences, and his inability to state a vision for four more years.”

“Just to be clear, you’re saying this former lieutenant, [Tony] Bobulinski, is lying about these emails and texts?” Baier asked.

“Is not even clear what he’s claiming it adds up to. They are just saying are ‘ooh there are questions.'”

“That Joe Biden’s was discussing all of his business dealings,” Baier said, adding vague context to the Bobulinski statement.

“If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official, let’s talk about the President of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account,” Buttigieg fired back, alluding to the latest bombshell from the New York Times Trump tax exposé. “That’s not like something somebody said that used to work somebody related to the president — that’s a matter of documented fact. They won’t even tell us what bank it’s with. Does that bother Americans? I’m pretty sure it bothers Americans a lot more than what they are trying to with up for the last 12 days of this election season.

“I’m pretty sure we are going to hear a bit more about both sides of that equation this evening,” MacCallum said, wrapping up the segment.

