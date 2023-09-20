‘Chumps The Bidens Fleeced’: Turley Mocks Media’s ‘Backup’ Defense That President Didn’t Deliver On Hunter Influence Peddling

George Washington University law professor and Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley on Wednesday mockingly characterized a “back-up” defense from the media on Hunter Biden as effectively being a claim that the Biden family “fleeced” foreign interests in an alleged influence-peddling scheme.

Republicans are seeking to implicate President Joe Biden in his son’s business dealings and have brought an impeachment inquiry on that and other subjects, all of which constituted the bulk of GOP questions for Attorney General Merrick Garland at a House committee hearing on Wednesday.

Turley appeared on The Faulkner Focus with his reactions to Garland’s testimony, and commented sarcastically about an argument in defense of the president that says there was no influence-peddling if no influence was ever delivered.

“The polls show that the American people not only have a record low of trust in the Department of Justice under Merrick Garland, but they also believe the president was involved in these business arrangements,” he said. “Now, we don’t know for sure, but that’s certainly the public perception.”

Turley said that “What the attorney general is doing today is only going to magnify those concerns with many in the public.”

He then mocked what he called a “backup argument” being offered.

“And, you know, the backup argument here that is being put forward by many in the media is that, yeah, they were selling influence and access, but it was just an illusion,” he said. “So what that means is they’re saying that all these corrupt figures were chumps, that the Bidens fleeced! That they thought they were buying influence and access, but they really didn’t get it.”

“Well, how do we know, right?” he added. “That’s the point of the impeachment inquiry.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com