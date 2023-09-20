Swalwell Busts Out 500-Day Timer Showing How Long Jordan Has Been in Contempt of Congress: ‘No Credibility On That Side!’

During Wednesday’s House Judiciary Hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) prominently displayed a timer labeled “Jordan Subpoena Evasion” to call out Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) for hypocrisy as Republicans suggested that Attorney General Merrick Garland was in contempt of Congress.

“Mr. Attorney General, my colleague just said that you should be held in contempt of Congress,” Swalwell said, referencing a statement made just minutes earlier by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) who said, “Aren’t you, in fact, in contempt of Congress when you refuse to answer?”

Swalwell continued, “And that is quite rich, because the guy who is leaving the hearing room right now, Mr. Jordan, is about 500 days into evading his subpoena. About 500 days.” Swalwell went on:

If we’re going to talk about contempt of Congress, let’s get real. Are you serious that Jim Jordan, a witness to one of the greatest crimes committed in America, a crime where more prosecutions have occurred than any crime in this country, refuses to help this country, and we’re going to get lectured about subpoena compliance and contempt of Congress? Jim Jordan won’t even honor a lawful subpoena. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? There’s no credibility on that side.

As Swalwell spoke, the camera focused in on Jordan smiling and laughing with other House members, while clearly ignoring Swalwell’s pointed comments.

It wasn’t the first time Swalwell bashed Jordan for his failure to comply with a congressional subpoena. During a Judiciary subcommittee meeting in March, Swalwell said, “So, we’re going to haul witnesses in here today and claim that they did not comply with subpoenas or requests. And that request is so rich because it’s coming from a chairman who himself did not comply with the Jan. 6 committee’s requests.”

Jordan dismissed the subpoena he received to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, claiming it did not serve “any legitimate legislative purpose.” According to The Hill, “The Jan. 6 panel ultimately filed ethics complaints” against Jordan and other lawmakers for ignoring the subpoenas.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

