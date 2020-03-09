CNBC’s Jim Cramer Hits Trump for Leisure Time Amid Dow Bloodbath: ‘We All Want More Leadership… We Don’t Want Golfing’

As the Dow Jones continues its historic plunge, CNBC’s Jim Cramer wants President Donald Trump to get off the golf course and do something about it.

Speaking just before the market open on CNBC, the prominent financial commentator hit the president for golfing with several players from the Washington Nationals on Sunday in Florida.

“I think we all want more leadership,” Cramer said. “I think that we all want more test kits, if we’re going to just talk about health care. We all want the treasury secretary to come out and say ‘small businesses, we’ve got no-interest loans.’ We want to be able to take advantage of the curve … and be able to be ready. We don’t want golfing.”

Cramer went on to put it right on the line for Trump — essentially saying that if he wants to win reelection, he needs to figure out a way to halt this market collapse.

“It would be great if the president came out and said, ‘whatever it takes,'” Cramer said. “Whatever it takes. Now, I am not saying that he should panic. I’m saying that if he wants to be the president come January, it’s a ‘whatever it takes’ moment.”

A CNBC colleague pointed out that the administration appears to be opting against that stance, with Trump advisor Larry Kudlow saying that the impact from the virus has been “contained.”

“That may be an ill-advised position,” Cramer said.

Watch above, via CNBC.

