Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, Monday, and will appear at a Biden campaign rally in Detroit.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us. He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges,” posted Booker on Twitter. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe.”

On CBS’ This Morning, Monday, Booker explained further why he decided to endorse Biden.

“African-American voters in the South, African-American voters here in Detroit, they have played a pivotal role in my entire lifetime in choosing the Democratic nominee, and what I’m excited about is to hear Joe Biden growing in enthusiasm, because he’s always been talking about it, but understanding the issues of race and frankly racial reconciliation, racial justice,” Booker declared. “Even saying things now about choosing a black woman on the Supreme Court, so I am happy about the diversity of our nation, I’m happy to see the coalitions that Joe Biden is building, and I am happy that I know confidently he will govern in a way that brings us together as a nation across racial, religious, even party lines to begin to do the business.”

Booker and colleague, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), — who endorsed Biden on Sunday after dropping out of the presidential race in December — will reportedly appear at a campaign rally for Biden in Detroit on Monday evening.

Biden’s primary opponent in the Democratic presidential race, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), received the endorsement of civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson on Sunday, who said, “With the exception of Native Americans, African-Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States, and our needs are not moderate.”

“A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path,” he declared.

