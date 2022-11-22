CNN Cuts Ties With Producer Who Praised Hamas, Tweeted ‘#TeamHitler’

CNN has cut ties with a producer who praised the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas and tweeted “#TeamHitler.”

An alum of the University of California Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, Idris Muktar Ibrahim has a history of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel tweets.

“I have shifted to team Germany after finding out that Messi supports Israel #teamHitler,” he tweeted on July 13, 2014, referring to Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi, who visited the Jewish state in August 2013.

Five days later, Ibrahim tweeted, “Hamas is the modern day freedpm [sic] fighters, they definding [sic] their land, Yes they are entitled to armed struggle.”

Ibrahim’s Twitter account is currently private.

Ibrahim’s troublesome past was first flagged by the pro-Israel media watchdog HonestReporting.

“Idris was employed as a freelancer by CNN. We were not aware of these tweets, which were published before we began working with him,” a CNN spokesperson told Fox News. “We have informed him that we will no longer be working with him in the future.”

Late last week, Ibrahim apologized for his past tweets.

“In 2014, I wrote some ignorant and hurtful tweets. I regret having done so and unreservedly apologize for the pain my words caused, especially to the Jewish Community,” he said. “They were offensive and I must take responsibility. I was young, new to social media, and blurted out.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com