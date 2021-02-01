CNN’s resident Republican commentator Scott Jennings hailed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) for calling out the many conspiracy theories that QAnon-believing House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) has publicly advocated.

On Monday evening, McConnell issued a blistering statement calling out the “loony lies” of Greene — without naming her — while also defending House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (WY), who has been targeted by pro-Trump members of the Republican caucus after voting in favor of Trump’s impeachment. Hours later, Jennings addressed the internecine clashes splintering his party on CNN Tonight along with co-panelist Ana Navarro-Cárdenas.

“Why is Mitch Mcconnell speaking out about this now?” host Don Lemon asked.

“Well, I mean it’s obvious this thing is taking on a life of its own. It’s obvious that some in the Republican party want to go die on this hill,” he said. “I think he’s sending up an urgent warning that we can’t be a national governing party, we can’t be a majority party, we can’t even be competitive if we’re going to be the party of, you know, Jewish space lasers and that 9/11 didn’t happen and all the conspiracy theories that he mentioned that Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed interest in.”

“I mean, the reality is, Don, if she didn’t have a laptop and a video camera, she’d have a sandwich board on a street corner,” Jennings added, about the Congresswoman who has also falsely claimed the Parkland and Sandy Hook shootings were “false flag” attacks. “What she is saying is not even within the realm of what you and I would concise Ana to consider normal American political rhetoric. We’re not debating the finer point of trade agreements here. We’re talking about living in a different, crazy scary reality and I hope people heed Mitch McConnell’s warning here, because I think he’s right.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

