Liz Cheney has been facing a whirlwind of criticism from fellow Republicans in the House for her vote to impeach Donald Trump. She denounced the former president’s irresponsible rhetoric ahead of January 6th and said unequivocally, “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled this mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”

Many Republicans have called for Cheney to be kicked out of House GOP leadership, with Matt Gaetz in particular just straight-up traveling to Wyoming to campaign against her.

But with some prominent Republicans publicly taking shots at Cheney, Mitch McConnell came to her defense Monday.

McConnell said in a statement to CNN, “Liz Cheney is a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them… She is an important leader in our party and in our nation. I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the crucial issues facing our nation.”

Cheney was only one of 10 Republicans in the House who voted for impeachment. Last week, the Senate voted on a procedural matter of whether to dismiss the trial as unconstitutional, and only five Republicans voted with Democrats on the issue.

Immediately after CNN’s report dropped, a new report from The Hill came out with a statement from McConnell calling out Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congresswoman coming under intense scrutiny for her past comments pushing outright insane conspiracy theories.

Per The Hill:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday blasted Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s embrace of “loony lies and conspiracy theories” as a “cancer for the Republican Party.” “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in a statement first shared with The Hill. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

