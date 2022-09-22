CNN’s Ana Navarro Confronts Pro-DeSantis Guest: ‘Don’t Use Your Hispanic Last Name’ to ‘Justify’ Migrant Stunt

CNN commentator Ana Navarro confronted conservative activist Abraham Enriquez for defending Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, telling him “Don’t use your Hispanic last name” to justify the stunt.

DeSantis has dominated headlines lately with his ostentatiously political transports of migrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard and (maybe) Delaware, but is being sued by those migrants amid allegations they were lured under false pretenses.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, CNN anchor John Berman hosted Navarro, Enriquez, and SE Cupp to discuss the issue. Navarro took exception when Enriquez characterized the DeSantis airlift as “voluntary transportation,” and she let him know it:

ABRAHAM ENRIQUEZ: Look, what the governor did was offer transportation for migrants who were homeless and needed refuge. And it was a voluntary basis. Right?

…All we’re asking for is for other states, which, by the way, have sanctuary city laws, to start picking up their weight in this crisis that we have, caused by the lack of attention from our president.

ANA NAVARRO: Frankly, Abraham, I don’t know how you as a Mexican-American, and I don’t know how you can, with a straight face, say that what the governor was simply offering was transportation. Please don’t be so cynical. It’s a little early in the morning.

You know damn well that it was much more than that. Yes. He’s trying to bring attention to the crisis on the border, and he’s trying to do it through a political stunt by sending these to blue states, blue cities. Let’s call it what it is. It is a political stunt.

And please don’t use your Hispanic last name to come on here and try to, you know, justify this as just offering transportation.

If it had been offering transportation, it didn’t need to go to a Republican donor and he didn’t need to play pay more than three or four times the amount that it would have cost. He could have simply called the Office of Refugee Resettlement. There are actual organizations in the United States that do this and are funded to do this without this type of thing. The one who wants the media attention is Ron DeSantis.

JOHN BERMAN: Abraham?

ABRAHAM ENRIQUEZ: So I actually spent a lot of time in our southern border, and I invite you to come down and celebrate National Heritage Month down there.

ANA NAVARRO: I’ve been there!

ABRAHAM ENRIQUEZ: You’ll probably see all of the Hispanic heritage celebrated there. And so that’s why I’m saying that what we’re seeing in our in our southern border is lack of attention. Our Border Patrol agents are overworked. There are no federal resources that are even trickling down to our border. So in order for us to say that flying migrants who are homeless and who had no food, who had no shelter to a city in a sanctuary state that has more than enough resources is bad to me that that is is complicit to what’s going on.

ANA NAVARRO: They were tricked! They were tricked by a woman named…

ABRAHAM ENRIQUEZ: You can be a Republican by conviction. Or you can be a Republican by convenience. And I choose to act on conviction.