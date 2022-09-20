Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher and network political analyst Juan Williams got into a heated exchange on Tuesday on Republican governors busing migrants to blue states.

The back and forth came after a report on a plane full of migrants reportedly being sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to Delaware, President Joe Biden’s home state.

Williams blasted DeSantis and accused him of “using human beings as political theater” to advantage Republicans in the midterms, as well as his own possible presidential run in 2024.

Gallagher pushed back on Williams when the network contributor claimed that migrants are being “misled” before they are transported on buses.

“These bus trips are voluntary,” Gallagher said. “We have people down there. The people who get on these things are asked. They are not told to get on these planes and buses. They are asked —”

“They’re being misled, Trace!” Williams shot back.

The two spat back and forth on the claim, though Gallagher did admit that some migrants have been told jobs could be waiting for them.

“If that’s misleading, that’s a fair point,” he said, adding again that the migrants are reportedly being told where they are going and asked if they want to go.

“He’s from Florida and he’s sending people from Texas! This is not even his state,” Williams said of DeSantis, leading Gallagher to accuse the president of previously doing the same thing with migrants before DeSantis.

“The president has been sending people all over the country for more than a year in these planes and dropping them off in the dark of night,” he said as Williams shook his head and muttered in frustration under his breath.

“It’s not the same thing,” he said.

“It is the same thing, Juan,” Gallagher responded.

On Tuesday, Biden was asked about migrants being sent by DeSantis to Delaware, joking, “He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline.”

Watch above via Fox News.

