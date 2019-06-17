Fashion designer, icon, heiress, and famous mom Gloria Vanderbilt has passed away at age 95, her son Anderson Cooper announced on Monday. She was diagnosed with very advanced stomach cancer just a month ago.

Cooper shared the news with his network home, CNN, along with a touching video obituary covering highlights of Vanderbilt’s larger-than-life story.

“Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms. She was a painter, a writer and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife and friend,” said Cooper of his mother. “She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern.”

“She died this morning, the way she wanted to — at home, surrounded by family and friends.”

The CNN segment included clips of Cooper’s past interview of his mother along with current reflections as he narrated. They discussed her life, the famous, infamous, and everyday people in it, her relationships, her career, and her dreams for the future.

“She always pressed on, always worked hard, always believed the best is yet to come,” said Cooper narrating, followed by a clip from the 2010 HBO documentary “Nothing Left Unsaid” in which Vanderbilt told Cooper nine years ago, in her 80s, that she still believed her next “great love” was right “right around the corner.”

“I think we should always be in love,” she said at the time.

“I know she hoped for a little more time, a few days or weeks at least. There were paintings she wanted to make, more books she wanted to read, more dreams to dream,” said Cooper. “But she was ready. She was ready to go.”

But not alone, he said. She spent her final days surrounded by those she loved, who loved her, including her son and fan Anderson Cooper.

“Gloria Vanderbilt was 95 years old when she died. What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. And what an incredible woman,” he said.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of CNN.

