CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Pens Emotional Essay on Her Recovery From Coronavirus: ‘Dread And Isolation’
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin following her battle with the coronavirus penned an emotional essay recanting her struggles and sharing her path to recovery with followers.
The reflection, published on Sunday, featured Baldwin sharing vivid details and personal antidotes about her fight with Covid-19.
“Under the influence of coronavirus, as each day came to a close, I would often cry, unable to stave off the sense of dread and isolation I felt about what was to come.
I was fighting constant body aches. In the evenings, I started a habit of climbing into the bathtub for 45 to 60 minutes just to try to use the hot water to distract my skin from the all-encompassing ache that would begin in my lower extremities — the kind of ache that only two extra-strength Tylenol could eventually dull. Looking back, my sense of time feels warped and inexact. Some days crawled by tortuously slowly, while others disappeared unaccounted for in my memory, lost in the wash of emotion, sleep, and illness.
And then, I got sick and lost my ability to do my job. I was too sick to even continue the Instagram series from my bedroom. I was suddenly cut off from my purpose, and even isolated from my own husband, left to experience the virus firsthand all by myself. Like so many others.”
View this post on Instagram
I’ll let you know when we post my “Coronavirus Diary” to cnn.com (takeaways on symptoms — I still can’t smell or taste — and also my revelations on clarity and connection). My husband <<knock on wood>> feels well. When I felt well enough, I read a lot of @glennondoyle and @brenebrown and watched @littlefireshulu, @unorthodox.netflix and @britishbakeoff. Tell me what else I need to read/watch as I kick the last bit of this virus! #coronavirus #effcovid19 #covid19
Colleagues of Baldwin’s at CNN to numerous Twitter users expressed rejoice in the anchor’s recovery:
From @BrookeBCNN : “Suffering through coronavirus gave me an unexpected silver lining” https://t.co/iN9WIERmeL
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 19, 2020
A great read, honest and moving, from @BrookeBCNN: https://t.co/AwjBFdpjZG
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) April 19, 2020
Missing my friend @BrookeBCNN –
She wrote about her experiences fighting covid-19 and how it reminded her that “connection is more vital to our health and happiness than we might care to admit.”https://t.co/KhT81Uw6JQ via @CNN
— Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) April 19, 2020
—@BrookeBCNN writes essay about her experience battling coronavirus: “It took a full two-week beating on my body. I went to some very dark places, especially at night.” https://t.co/ikwK4gv7WW
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 19, 2020
very blunt and honest personal story from my good pal (and universally acknowledged badass) @BrookeBCNN on her battle with Covid-19. It’s worth your time. https://t.co/SjjPh3Dxv1
— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) April 19, 2020
Read this wonderful piece from my friend. She’s teaching us some important lessons. Brooke Baldwin: Suffering through coronavirus gave me an unexpected silver lining – CNN https://t.co/T3Aqzhjphh
— Gloria Borger (@GloriaBorger) April 19, 2020
One of the many things I love about @BrookeBCNN: She is willing to open up up her struggles. She is transparent about how life isn’t always perfect — or even good.https://t.co/jTUEFiNmav
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 19, 2020
I’m thrilled that my friend & colleague @BrookeBCNN has nearly recovered from COVID19. She wrote about what these past few wks have been like for her (mostly hell). And yes, leave it to Brooke to also find a silver-lining along the way. https://t.co/qJ7B7IRJFz
— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) April 19, 2020
The host of CNN’s Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin announced on April 3rd that she had tested positive for Covid-19, which was followed by an outpouring of support from colleagues and fellow journalists.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]