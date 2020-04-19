comScore

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Pens Emotional Essay on Her Recovery From Coronavirus: ‘Dread And Isolation’

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 19th, 2020, 4:40 pm


CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin following her battle with the coronavirus penned an emotional essay recanting her struggles and sharing her path to recovery with followers.

The reflection, published on Sunday, featured Baldwin sharing vivid details and personal antidotes about her fight with Covid-19.

“Under the influence of coronavirus, as each day came to a close, I would often cry, unable to stave off the sense of dread and isolation I felt about what was to come.

I was fighting constant body aches. In the evenings, I started a habit of climbing into the bathtub for 45 to 60 minutes just to try to use the hot water to distract my skin from the all-encompassing ache that would begin in my lower extremities — the kind of ache that only two extra-strength Tylenol could eventually dull. Looking back, my sense of time feels warped and inexact. Some days crawled by tortuously slowly, while others disappeared unaccounted for in my memory, lost in the wash of emotion, sleep, and illness.

And then, I got sick and lost my ability to do my job. I was too sick to even continue the Instagram series from my bedroom. I was suddenly cut off from my purpose, and even isolated from my own husband, left to experience the virus firsthand all by myself. Like so many others.”

 

 

Colleagues of Baldwin’s at CNN to numerous Twitter users expressed rejoice in the anchor’s recovery:

The host of CNN’s Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin announced on April 3rd that she had tested positive for Covid-19, which was followed by an outpouring of support from colleagues and fellow journalists.

