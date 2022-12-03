WATCH: Chris Wallace Has Anita Hill Watch Herself Testify Clarence Thomas Put Pubic Hair On Coke Can In Charged Moment

CNN anchor Chris Wallace and author Professor Anita Hill, who famously accused then-Judge Clarence Thomas of sexual misconduct, watched her famous testimony about pubic hair on a Coke can in a charged and surreal moment during their interview.

from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the host asked Hill to weigh in on Justice Thomas’ part in overturning Roe v. Wade, and provocatively asked about Mrs. Thomas, a pro-Big Lie activist who exchanged text messages with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows prior to the events of Jan. 6. and has admitted she attended the rally that preceded the attack, as well:

WALLACE: Let’s go back to 1991. And your decision to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Against Clarence Thomas, in his confirmation hearing, and I got to think a lot of the people watching out there, a lot of them, because this was 30 plus years ago are too young to know what a huge event this was. I mean, I remember it vividly, that we were sitting watching it on TV, and we had people around and it sparked conversations. I mean, it’s just really gone. And you know, to your wives, you know, have you Has that happened to you? And I, I’m sure you know, what a huge inflection point this was. But let’s go back to the details. For folks who who don’t know, you had worked for Clarence Thomas, first at the Education Department, and then at the ironically Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and you testified that had conducted terrible workplace sexual harassment against you. Let’s take a look.

[[CLIP]]: He spoke about acts that he had seen in pornographic films, involving such matters as women having sex with animals, and film showing group sex or rape scenes. One of the artists episodes, I remember, was an occasion in which Thomas was drinking a coke in his office. He got up from the table and which we were working, went over to his desk to get the coat. Looked at the can and ask who has put pubic hair on my coke.

WALLACE: When you look at that, when you look at that, young woman, what’s your first thought?

HILL: Well I I was younger, but I’m glad I was 35 and not 25. Because coming forward at 25, I think would have been just too difficult for me to imagine

WALLACE: what I mean, but even 35 There was a whole world watching was yeah, it must have been very frightening.

HILL: It was surreal. It was absolutely surreal. And the fact that I didn’t really have any models for this, I, we didn’t have lawyers who actually had experience with bringing these kinds of cases forward, we now have that.

WALLACE: No, it was the first but you were the trailblazer, this was the first one.

HILL: And so it was all new. But But inside of me was the reality or the realization that you know, what happened. This is an important position. This is an important moment that we’re in where the court is deciding to put someone who, by the way, at both education, and at EEOC Thomas was charged with enforcing anti harassment rules, right? So here’s a man who had behaved or engaged in behavior that I believe, and others have said, would have violated the rules that were in place that he was supposed to be enforcing. And now he’s, he’s up for the Supreme Court.

WALLACE: When you went up there and testify. Did you think to what did you think? Did you think this will kill his nomination? There is no way this after I say what happened, the Senate will confirm him?

HILL: You know, I thought about what I had to do. I told myself, in fact, before I testified, I said, your job is to tell what happened to you. The committee’s job is to take that information and make a decision about what happens with Clarence Thomas.

WALLACE: So you didn’t have any particular expectation, what the outcome would be?

HILL: I had no expectation, it was all so new, I knew what I knew. And I knew what I was going to do. But you know, it is one of those things that and what you’re describing is, I think what a lot of us find ourselves, it’s like, we don’t know what the outcome is gonna be. But we know our own experiences. And we believe that whether we’re talking to an employer, or we’re talking to the Senate Judiciary Committee, that they should hear our experiences, and respond.