CNN’s Chris Wallace Straight-Up Asks Cory Booker ‘Did Hunter Biden Get Off Easy?’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace bluntly asked Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker “Did Hunter Biden get off easy?” — especially compared to ex-President Donald Trump, as critics have complained.

After news broke Tuesday morning that President Joe Biden’s only surviving son Hunter has reached a plea deal on three federal charges — two tax misdemeanors and one gun felony — ex-President Donald Trump and many other Republicans immediately complained loudly about the deal.

On this week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed Senator Booker and Hollywood legend Harrison Ford.

The host took those Republican criticisms to Sen. Booker during their interview, and Booker pushed back:

WALLACE: Senator, did Hunter Biden get off easy? SEN. BOOKER: Look, you’re talking to a guy who has seen the worst of the criminal justice system in America where you see a two tier system if your congressperson a senator, or a president you can admit to using marijuana but we are a nation that has been arresting young, low income, black and brown people. Literally 1000s of Americans can’t get jobs for doing things that four or a few at least of former presidents have admitted to doing. So I’m a person who has a lot of suspicion about a justice system that I think is still working its way to be justice for all. So I don’t know the particulars of this case. I have not followed the details. I imagined that there were prosecutors or Trump appointed prosecutor who like many prosecutors are going after it with vigor and they came to a plea deal and as far as I’m concerned, the work that I have to do. I think justice has taken its course. WALLACE: You’re talking about a two tier system of rich and poor. I’m asking you – do you think that there’s a two tier system a double standard for prosecuting Republicans and Democrats? SEN. BOOKER: Absolutely not. Especially the way that I think President Biden has tried to restore legitimacy to the Justice Department. He hired somebody that had a lot of respect on both sides of the aisle and then stayed away from them. You do not see him out there talking and when Hunter Biden cooperated with authorities, clearly we did not see that in the case of Donald Trump right now.

Watch above via Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

