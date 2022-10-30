CNN’s Dana Bash Smacks Down Rick Scott Claim Democrats ‘Cut Medicare’ By Allowing Drug Negotiations

CNN anchor Dana Bash smacked down Florida Senator and NRSC Chairman Rick Scott’s claim that Democrats “cut Medicare” by allowing the agency to negotiate for lower drug prices.

President Joe Biden has been attacking Scott regularly over a proposal that would cause Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid to sunset every five years, requiring Congress to reauthorize them.

On Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, Bash confronted Scott about the plan, which he insists is not intended to cut Medicare, but to “preserve” them through unspecified means.

When Scott tried to claim Democrats “cut $280 billion out of Medicare,” Bash stepped in to correct him, repeatedly, before finally giving up and moving on:

DANA BASH: Democrats say that one of your proposals that, which would sunset all federal legislation after five years jeopardizes Medicare and Social Security. You’ve previously said that those programs need to be preserved, reformed and protected. So just a simple yes or no, do Republicans want to cut Medicare and or Social Security? RICK SCOTT: Absolutely not. And, you know, the Democrats just cut $280 billion. All Democrats in the Senate and House voted to cut $280 billion out of Medicare just two months ago. And then they want to say Republicans want to cut something. Democrats have done this. DANA BASH: Senator, RICK SCOTT: Joe Biden when he was senator said he wanted to cut Medicare and Social Security. I believe we got to preserve them and make sure we we we keep them. What I want to do is make sure we live within our means and make sure we preserve those programs. People have paid into them. They believe in them. I believe them. I’m going to fight like hell to make sure we preserve Medicare and Social Security. DANA BASH: Just want to correct the record. The Democrats plan, which is now law, it didn’t cut social, excuse me. It didn’t cut Medicare benefits. It allowed for negotiation for prescription drug prices, which would ultimately bring down the price and the cost for Medicare consumers. But I want to ask the next question, which is about raising the eligibility… RICK SCOTT: We just finished that, though. They cut 280, Dana. It cut$280 billion out of Medicare. That means we’re going to have fewer lifesaving drugs. It cut $280 billion out of Medicare. They can say what it did”’ DANA BASH: It did not cut benefits… RICK SCOTT: It will reduce life saving drugs. DANA BASH: It didn’t. It did not… RICK SCOTT: You cut $280 billion out of Medicare, something’s gonna happen… DANA BASH: Good. Okay. All right. RICK SCOTT: Come on. All right. I mean. DANA BASH: I want to, we can debate that and and, for a long time. But I want to focus on you and the Republicans and what you want to do right now.

Watch above via CNN’s State of the Union.

