CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin took apart President Donald Trump’s first press conference since House Democrats announced they were conducting an impeachment inquiry of him, calling out his misleading statements and rhetorical misdirections as a “torrent of lies.”

Toobin was reacting to the bizarre, rambling press conference Trump gave Wednesday afternoon at the United Nations, in which he blasted the “corrupt media,” condemned Democratic Congressmen investigating him, and pushed outrageous conspiracy theories.

“It was 40 minutes. And it was a torrent of lies. I mean just a torrent of lies,” Toobin told Wolf Blitzer, not mincing words. “About Joe Biden, about Hunter Biden. About what the Democrats did regarding Ukraine. And it was a torrent of lies about the summary, what some people call the transcript, of what was released today.”

“What was released today showed that this president, when he talked to the president of Ukraine was not talking about the national interest,” Toobin added. “The only agenda he had for that phone call was to get information to defeat Joe Biden. That was his only agenda. And that is bad enough. But there was also the most obvious and clear evidence of a quid pro quo about the military aid that the president of Ukraine badly wanted. And what did the president say when the president of Ukraine said we want that military aid and we’re going to buy the Javelin missiles. What did he say? He said: ‘I want you to do me a favor.’ You know what that means? It means he wanted him to do him a favor. And that is a quid pro quo.”

