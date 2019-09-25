In his press conference at the U.N. today, President Donald Trump went off on the “corrupt media” and the Democrats investigating him while shouting out his most prominent supporters in the media.

He went off on the Russia probe for putting people through such “trauma” before teeing off on the “fakers” in the press and saying, “These stories they write are so corrupt.”

Trump reminisced about how he used to be “the king of good press” before he ran for president.

He touted his administration’s accomplishments and went back to the Democrats for their “viciousness,” saying that Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler “must laugh their asses off” in private.

“It’s so bad for our country,” Trump continued. “People have said — Rush Limbaugh, great man, Sean Hannity said it. A lot of people have said it. Mark Levin, they said they don’t know if one man anywhere in the world with all the men they know or woman that could handle what I’ve had to handle. And I think that’s true. But I handle it. To me, it’s like putting on a suit.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com