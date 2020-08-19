CNN’s Joe Johns Grills Kellyanne Conway on Goodyear’s MAGA Hat Ban: ‘Is That a Reason to Boycott an American Company?’

CNN White House correspondent Joe Johns caught White House counselor Kellyanne Conway off guard when he grilled her about President Donald Trump’s call for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear Tires over their ban on MAGA hats.

Conway gaggled with reporters on the White House driveway about an hour after Trump tweeted his call for a boycott, writing “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)”

“Why is the president calling for a boycott of Goodyear?: Johns asked, and added “It’s an Ohio company, in a battleground state. Seems like a particularly bad idea for him.”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’ve been in the EEOB,” Conway said.

“He called for a boycott…” Johns began, and Conway interrupted to ask “Why?”

“Apparently something about MAGA hats,” Johns replied, and Conway told him to “Keep going!”

“They are banning MAGA hats,” Johns continued, as Conway spoke over him, saying “I mean you can’t just throw a question out and not tell everybody why.”

“But I mean, is that a reason to boycott an American company?”Johns asked again.

“You can ask the president at 5:00, he’ll be briefing,” Conway said.

After initially defending the policy, Goodyear released a statement distancing itself from criticism over a training slide that listed “Blue Lives Matter” along with MAGA hats as not tolerated, but stood by its prohibition against political campaigning in the workplace.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

