Comeback Attempt: Disgraced Mark Halperin Gets Hired By No Labels — In a ‘Limited Manner’

Mark Halperin continues his attempt at a comeback from a sexual misconduct scandal with a newly-announced gig at No Labels, the bipartisan organization headed by Joe Lieberman and Larry Hogan.

It’s been nearly four years since Halperin was ousted from NBC and Showtime and society amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations that he copped to in a general way. Since then, he’s been nibbling his way back into the periphery of political media with a book deal and a gig as a commentator at the right-wing cable network Newsmax.

Now, No Labels is in the Mark Halperin business too — but in less-than-resounding fashion. In a statement to Punchbowl News, senior No Labels adviser Margaret White explained the decision to retain Halperin “in a limited manner”:

We have spoken with Mark Halperin about a short-term consulting project. His treatment of female colleagues before he left ABC News in 2007 was reprehensible. He rightly paid a price for his conduct, professionally and personally. Over the last three and a half years, Halperin has worked to make amends to the women he harmed, to apologize publicly and directly to those willing to meet with him, and to do the work required of anyone who has significantly harmed others. In engaging with Halperin in this limited manner, we have wrestled with how to balance his past conduct with the need to offer second chances. Staff members of No Labels, including CEO Nancy Jacobson and Co-Executive Directors Margaret White and Liz Morrison, have spoken with Halperin and believe a second chance is warranted in this case.

Halperin was last seen on Newsmax Monday morning, where his pick for the winner of the weekend was “women at the Country Music Awards.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]