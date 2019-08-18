comScore

David Axelrod Says ‘I Regret Responding’ to Disgraced Pundit Mark Halperin’s Book Questions

By Connor MannionAug 18th, 2019, 8:29 pm

CNN’s David Axelrod said he regretted responding to Mark Halperin following outrage about the disgraced pundit and accused sexual harasser’s newly announced book on the 2020 election.

On Sunday night, Axelrod expressed regret that he answered emailed questions from Halperin for his book, saying he only “replied in a few sentences without giving enough thought.”

“In retrospect, I regret responding at all,” Axelrod said.

Halperin, who was dropped by multiple outlets following multiple accusations of sexual harassment, is apparently attempting to stage a comeback with a new book. Politico Playbook reported this morning that Halperin apparently spoke to over 75 Democratic strategists for his book How to Beat Trump: America’s Top Political Strategists on What It Will Take.

Halperin and his publisher were called out by multiple journalists and other commentators.

CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy has also been recording answers from strategists who participated in Halperin’s book, including Donna Brazile and James Carville who both defended their participation. Brazile also defended her participation in a statement to The Daily Beast.

Darcy also reported that ABC, CNN and NBC/MSNBC said they will not have Halperin on to promote his book.

