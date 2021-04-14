Congressional Democrats Reportedly Plan Bill to Expand Supreme Court

According to a report by The Intercept, some Democrats in the Senate and House plan to unveil a bill to increase the size of the Supreme Court from 9 to 13 justices.

There has been Democratic pressure to expand the court under a Biden administration after the Trump administration appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

In the House the bill is reportedly being introduced by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, Subcommittee chair Hank Johnson, and freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones in the House. Senator Ed Markey is reportedly supporting it as well.

Last Friday President Joe Biden signed an executive order to create the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. The bipartisan commission is tasked with creating a report on the possibility of expanding the Supreme Court in 180 days.

