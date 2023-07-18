Congressman Cracks Up Witness At Hearing By Trying To Schedule Raid On His Gas Stove

Democratic Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz cracked up a witness at a hearing when he tried to schedule a raid on his home to have his gas stove seized.

Moskowitz questioned Department of Energy Under Secretary for Science and Innovation Dr. Geraldine Richmond at a Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs hearing entitled “Cancelling Consumer Choice: Examining the Biden Administration’s Regulatory Assault on Americans’ Home Appliances.”

During his questioning, Moskowitz drew laughter from Dr. Richmond when he mocked concern over regulations on gas stoves, in a moment that was flagged by Acyn Torabi:

REP. JARED MOSKOWITZ: Thank you, Mr. Chairman. And thank you for allowing me to wave on. By the way, I love when we tell only half the story. Mr. Trumka, who obviously, you know, is just super important to folks here, came out afterwards and clarified his comments and said that we are not coming to take anyone’s gas stoves away. So, Dr. Richmond, I have a question, and I’m sorry for this line of questioning, but I think it’s important because of the messaging that has now not gone on in just this hearing, but at a markup and a previous hearing. When are you coming to to take my gas stove away? And will I get a four-hour window? Like when Comcast comes to my house or the or the power company? Because I just want to be home when it happens because I have a dog and I don’t want him to be let out by accident. So what–? Can we schedule that now? When are you coming? DR. RICHMOND I’m sorry for laughing, but I have two dogs and chickens, so. It’s (laughs) okay. We’re not coming. REP. JARED MOSKOWITZ: Okay DR. RICHMOND We’re not coming.

Several months ago, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the issue by Bloomberg News White House correspondent Justin Sink and Fox News and Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn, and she told them “the President does not support banning gas stoves.”

On the other hand, that’s just what someone who is coming for your gas stove would say.

Watch above via GOP Oversight.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com