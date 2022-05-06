Conservative View Co-Host Confronts Elizabeth Warren Over Student Loans: ‘Where Do I Sign Up For Reimbursement?’

The View guest co-host Lindsey Granger confronted Sen. Elizabeth Warren over student loan forgiveness, asking what she’d say to people who already worked hard to pay off their college debts.

On Friday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Granger mixed it up with Sunny Hostin over her conservative views, then turned her attention to Sen. Warren during the guest segments. Granger pressed Warren about the political and practical wisdom of her crusade to forgive student loans:

LINDSEY GRANGER: So I want to switch gears a little bit to student loans. I mean, you’ve been fiercely advocating for the president to cancel student loan debts, but really, only 13% of Americans even have federal student loan debt. So is this really the best way to reach most voters? And also, what do you say to someone like me, who worked two jobs for a decade to pay off all their student loans? Just finished. Where do I sign up for reimbursement?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: So let’s start out with who has student loans today. About 40% of the folks with student loans don’t have a college diploma. They’re folks who tried, they’re folks who tried and life happened. Pregnancies, they were already working two jobs and lost one of them. Mom got sick. Family had to move somewhere else. And now they earn what a high school grad earns. And they’re trying to pay off college-level debt, and it is crushing their bones. Keep in mind that of those who have student loan debt, more than half have negative wealth. They don’t have any wealth.

JOY BEHAR: And then still also a lot of them are over 50. I was reading…

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: You know, that right now there are tens of thousands of people who are living on Social Security who are having their Social Security checks garnished to pay student loans. And so this for me is a question of fairness. There was a time in America when we invested in our public colleges and universities. That’s how I could go to a college that cost $50 a semester, pay for it on part time jobs. But today, that option is not out there for our young people. So this is about saying, look, it’s tough. We understand that. We want to invest in you. We want to invest in your getting an education.