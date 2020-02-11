comScore

Conservatives Call Out Google Investment In The Young Turks: ‘This is Bizarre’

By Zachary PetrizzoFeb 11th, 2020, 12:25 pm

Conservative Twitter seemed gobsmacked when news of Google’s huge investment into progressive streaming outfit The Young Turks broke Tuesday morning. Axios first reported the story citing “sources say the investment is in the mid-six figures range.”

The progressive media company will garner investment from Google-owned YouTube “to launch an online course called TYT Academy that focuses on the creation of digital-first local news.” The TYT Academy will post educational videos with corresponding quizzes that would need to be passed to earn a TYT Academy certificate.

Cenk Uygur, who founded and leads The Young Turks media conglomerate is currently running for the congressional seat in California open after the resignation of Katie Hill. His candidacy was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders in December, but that endorsement was quickly withdrawn under enormous pressure from the left for comments he’s made about women.

Some prominent conservatives on Twitter were vexed by the news, citing bias and an apparent double standard by what is frequently billed as “big tech censorship” by those on the right side of the aisle.

To wit:

Maybe the most succinct response, and certainly a good question, was this:

